Jerome Mashek

Upon graduation he and his young family moved to Pierre, where he was a general assignment/sports reporter for the Pierre Capital Journal. In 1968 he accepted a position as Wire Editor at the Rapid City Daily Journal and later became Copy Editor. He loved the Black Hills area and especially enjoyed fishing and hiking with his family there. In 1972 he earned an Associated Press First Place in Spot News Reporting award for his firsthand account of the devastating flood that rampaged through Rapid City in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 9. When the initial reports of heavy rains came in, he and Journal staff photographer Don Polovich headed out to the Hisega area west of town to investigate. With their vehicle bogged down in mud and the road back into town impassable they were stranded. His moving description of the horrific sights and sounds he and Polovich witnessed in the dark that night was the first official news of the tragedy that reached the rest of the country. It was a life-changing event.