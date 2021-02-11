Jerome R. French

RAPID CITY | Jerome R. "Jerry" French, 74, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 31, 1947, in Osnarbrock, North Dakota, to Webster and Sarah (Northfield) French. Jerry attended school there and graduated from high school in 1965. He then attended college at Valley City State University and attained a bachelor's degree in Business. He began his career in the financial industry in Jamestown at the Savings and Loan. During college he enlisted and trained with the Air National Guard.

He was united in marriage to Louise Opp on August 2, 1975, in Jamestown. The couple moved to Rapid City and he continued his career with various financial institutions as a financial planner. He retired from Wells Fargo Financial Advisors in 2008.

Jerry loved listening to music of all genres, especially country/western, and many times knew the life history of the performers as well. He was also very active in the Rotary for over 50 years and served as club president in Jamestown and Rapid City.