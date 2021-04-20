RAPID CITY | Jerry Colvin, 88, passed away April 17, 2021. He was born Oct. 4, 1932 in Eli, NE, to Clint and Eloise (Goodrich) Colvin. After graduating from Rapid City High School, he served in the Army. He joined the Rapid City Postal Service where he worked for 30 years. Jerry married Joann Bitz in January 1959 and to that union daughters Tamara and Vickie were born. Joann passed away in January 1997. He met his significant other, Betty Sutton, in 2002 who was at his side until the time of his death. After retirement, Jerry began woodworking and enjoyed making intricate wooden mechanical toys for his grandchildren along with many other items. Jerry was accomplished in making and restoring violins.