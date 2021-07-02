Jerry D. Friederich

RAPID CITY | Jerry Dean Friederich, 68, passed away into Glory on June 30, 2021 in his home in Rapid City.

Jerry will be missed greatly by his wife, Karen Friederich; children, Kristi (Jason) Burton of Virginia, Andrew (Abigail) Friederich of California, and David Friederich of Washington; mother, Bertha Friederich of South Dakota; brothers, Allen Friederich and Randy Friederich, both of South Dakota and Denis Friederich of South Carolina; sister, Barbra Janis of Missouri; 11 grandchildren; and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Victor Friederich.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, with funeral services starting at 11 a.m. at Hills View E. Free Church in Piedmont. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.

In lieu of flower, Memorials may be directed to AWANA.

An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.