Jerry Forster

Jerry Forster

Jerry Forster

LOVELAND, Colo. | Jerry Forster, loving father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2021 at 9 p.m.

Born in Dickinson, ND, and raised in Richardton, ND, Jerry and Lynda Forster raised their two sons, Ryan and Kevin, in North Dakota and later moved to Colorado.

With his B.S. in Manufacturing Engineering, Jerry enjoyed teaching and working in the engineering field, most recently at Vestas America in Windsor, CO.

Jerry is survived by his sons, Ryan and Kevin (Christine); three grandchildren; and siblings, Colleen (Larry), Vicki (Jim) and Jeff (Cindy).

A Celebration of Life will be held in early October at Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.

