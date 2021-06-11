 Skip to main content
Jerry Hawkins

PIERRE | Jerry Wayne Hawkins passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Avera St. Mary's Hospital, Pierre.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sheryl; children: Kim (Doug) Paxton, Amy (Terry) Fitzke, Nikki Bothwell (Cody Warne) of Pierre, Rise (Todd) Waldera of Alexandria, and Sarah (Jess) Pekarski of Rapid City; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m. CDT, with 5 p.m. prayer services on Sunday, June 13, at Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, at Lutheran Memorial Church. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service will be available for viewing at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com and can be found at the top of Jerry's obituary page.

