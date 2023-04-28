RAPID CITY - Jerry Lee Record, 83, passed away on February 16, 2023 at Clarkson Health Care, in Rapid City, SD.

Jerry was born on February 8, 1940, in Sundance, WY to Clarence and Mabel Record. Jerry was the third of six children. Jerry attended Campbell County High School in Gillette, WY. There he met and began dating the love of his life, Joan C Maycock and he also played on the state championship basketball team. Jerry and Joan married April 10, 1960.

Jerry attended college in Sheridan, WY and went on to receive honor status with his Bachelor's degree from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, WY. The family subsequently moved to Kalamazoo, MI where Jerry obtained his CPA.

Jerry worked for the next several years, in the accounting and hospitality fields, in several towns in Wyoming. In 1974, Jerry, Joan and their four children moved to Littleton, CO, where he went to work in the Savings and Loan and then the Oil and Gas industries, over the next 11 years.

In the years that followed, Jerry ran businesses in Arizona, Nebraska and Minnesota. The final position Jerry held, before retiring, was at a bank in Sheridan, WY.

Jerry and Joan also raised Missouri Fox Trotter Horses and hunting dogs. They enjoyed the outdoors and the time they spent together and with family. Joan passed away in 2019.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mabel Record, his wife, Joan C. (Maycock) Record and three brothers: Raymond "Red" Record, James "Jim" Record and Joe Record. He is survived by his brother, Don Record; his sister, Beverly Record McClung; four children: Sarah Record, Janel Witherspoon, Philip Record and Mike Record; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A family remembrance lunch will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, 804 South Emerson, Gillette, WY.

Celebration of Life Service will follow on May 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, Gillette, WY.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD.