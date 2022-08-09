RAPID CITY - Jerry Rockne Bonsness passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, in his home in Rapid City, SD with the love of his life, Roberta, by his side.

Jerry was born March 8, 1934 in Portal, ND to his parents, LeRoy and Anna Bonsness. At the age of 8, Jerry would come home after school to drive CAT at the Bonsness Coal Mine owned by his father.

After high school, Jerry attended college in Bozeman, Montana. He returned to work in the coal mine and in doing so, met Roberta Casteel, who was working for his mom to help prepare meals for the workers at the coal mine. Jerry was quick to volunteer to take Roberta home from work each day. Jerry and Roberta were married in 1961. Jerry and Roberta shared a love story for the next 61 years. All six of their children are living: Thomas Bonsness, Chad Bonsness, Jacqueline Klas (husband Steve), Michael Bonsness, Laura Bonsness, and Nicole Bonsness (husband Galen). In addition to loving their kids well, Jerry and Roberta have greatly enjoyed their grandchildren: Christopher Bonsness, Joseph Bonsness and wife Sara and first great grandchild, Fynn; Nicolai Bonsness, Mikayla Klas, Morgan Klas, Samantha Klas, Jessica Bonsness, Marissa Bonsness, and Joshua Bonsness.

Jerry had a passion for history, and a passion to keep the Bonsness 1912-era 25/85 Nichols Shepard Steamer Tractor running each year in the Divide County Threshing & Antique Show in Crosby, ND. Jerry enjoyed golfing with family and friends, and roasting marshmallows and "weiners" over the campfire. He loved watching his kids and grandkids in activities and sports. He was their biggest fan.

Jerry had many funny quotes, some colorful language at times, enjoyed laughing, sharing memories and jokes. Jerry's heart and action spoke of a man who loved his family and friends. He was patient, quick to forgive and easily shared his love with others. It took him a while to get the "hug" perfected, but he never let anyone leave without one.

Four years ago, at the age of 84, although baptized as a baby, Jerry chose to say yes to the One who first chose us, Jesus, and in symbolism was baptized in the creek behind Rimrock Church. His final steps were to make sure he lay down next to the love of his life, Roberta.

At 88, as the family patriarch and oldest living Bonsness, Jerry exemplified patience and kindness with a new found commitment to his faith and the Word. He will be missed and is loved!

The celebration of life for Jerry Bonsness will be at Rimrock Church on Friday, August 12th at 11:00 am. Condolences can be sent to About You Physical Therapy, 3808 Sheridan Lake Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.

