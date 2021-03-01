Jerry Wheeler

Jerry was an inspiration and role model for association executives across South Dakota and the nation. There have been few association directors past or present who could create the kind of robust and impressive organizations that Jerry built over the years. He was a tenacious leader during his tenure as a trade association director and lobbyist; being recognized for his ability as a troubleshooter and problem-solver. Jerry was able to bring people together and understood the need for compromise when working through the legislative process. He earned a reputation as an honest and trustworthy lobbyist. Calm in the face of conflict, but strong and forceful when necessary, Jerry could fight the good fight, believing in the issues and people he represented. One of his strengths was knowing when to admit he didn't know something, but then used his energy to go find the answer. Never forgetting where he came from, Jerry believed in hard work and the success it brings. He was a true South Dakota boy who loved his family, his country and maintained a strong faith in God throughout his life.