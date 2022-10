MIDLAND - Jessica "Jessie" Root, age 90, of Midland, SD, died on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Scotchman Living Center in Philip.

Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland.

Interment will follow at the Midland Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.