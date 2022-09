HERMOSA - Jessie J. Porter, 91, Hermosa, SD passed away September 2, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 1:00-2:00p.m. at Liberty Baptist Tabernacle Church. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 2:00p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City. Kirk Funeral Home