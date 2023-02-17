Jessie Sachau Tschetter, 97, passed away peacefully at Friendly Horizons Assisted Living Facility in Summerset, SD on February 16th. Jessie was born in eastern SD to Ernest and Cleo Tyler on November 23, 1925. She was the middle child growing up on the farm with her four siblings, Faye, Bill, Ernest and Clyde.

After graduating high school, she attended school in Omaha and worked at Black Hills Airport outside Spearfish, SD reporting the weather for Western Airlines. She enrolled at Black Hills State College where she met Wesley Sachau. They were married in October of 1948 and over the span of 21 years together they raised five children, Leslie (Vicki) Sachau, Randy (Donna), Sachau, Max (Tris) Sachau, Dan Sachau and LeeAnne Sachau.

Jessie was a dedicated mother to her five children and when left a widow at the age of 44 she went back to school and earned her college degree in library science in 1973 at Black Hills State College. She was hired as the circulation librarian at BHSC and spent the next nine years raising children by herself. In 1978 she married Fred Tschetter and later moved to Sundance, WY. She and Fred were married for just shy of 25 years before he passed away.

She is survived by her children: Leslie, Randy, Dan and LeeAnne; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her stepchildren: Freddie Tschetter, Donna Waugh, Patsy (Beryl) Jensen and Peggy (Gary) Jensen, and many step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren and step great-great-grandchildren.

Jessie was preceded death her parents, her siblings, her husbands, her son Max and grandson Wesley.

Visitation will be at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Chapel in Sundance, WY on February 23 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. and Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, SD from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Services will be held at the Sundance United Methodist Church on Friday, February 24 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks anyone desiring to honor Jessie with a memorial direct it to BHSU University Advancement, 1200 University, Unit 9506, Spearfish, SD 57799-9506. Please designate the memorial is for Jessie Sachau Tschetter and it will be used to benefit the E.Y. Berry Library - Learning Center.

