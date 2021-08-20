ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | Jim Bell, 87, passed away in Albuquerque after a short illness.

He was born April 13, 1934 to Ralph and Irene Bell in Doland, SD. After graduation from Doland High School, Jim attended the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology (SDSM&T) in Rapid City, SD, where he earned a BS in Civil Engineering. He was employed in heavy construction by Peter Kiewit Sons Inc. his entire career, and was the South Dakota Area Manager until his retirement. During his career, he served as President of the South Dakota Associated General Contractors (AGC) and President of the SDSM&T Hardrocker Club.

Jim was married for 66 years to Pat Miller Bell, also of Doland. They resided in Rapid City for more than 30 years. During this time, the family spent endless weekends boating, water-skiing, and fishing at Angostura Reservoir. After retirement, Jim and Pat enjoyed fishing trips to Lake Oahe, and in 1991, they moved to Corpus Christi, TX, where Jim learned to shrimp and sail line fish in the Gulf of Mexico. For the past 15 years, Jim and Pat resided in Albuquerque.

Jim is survived by his wife, Pat; son, Lynn (Nancy) Bell of Omaha, NE; daughter, Nila (Rick) Britzius of Marietta, GA; daughter, Sue Smith of Albuquerque; six grandchildren; and sister, Joanne (Ron) Lyren of Aberdeen, SD. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Monte Bell.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the South Dakota School of Mines Foundation (SDSM&T CARA, 330 E. Kansas City St., Rapid City, SD 57701).