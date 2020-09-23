× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Dr. James A. “Jim” Bloom, 87, died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at home.

Jim was born July 14, 1933, to Bud and Lucyle (Kelly) Bloom, in his grandmother's home in Quinn, SD. Jim grew up on a ranch south of Quinn and attended Quinn Public School, graduating in 1951. During this time he was a big help to his parents and was very active in school sports, in which he excelled.

In 1954, Jim married Maggie Huether. Jim and Maggie initially settled down on his parents' ranch. But soon thereafter, Jim decided to attend college to become a teacher and a coach. Jim attended Chadron State College and graduated in 1957, with a Bachelor of Science degree. It was during this time that he became a father, welcoming his oldest daughter, Jacci, and son, Jeff, into the world. From 1957 to 1961, Jim taught science and coached all sports at Harrison, NE. Always a competitor and fiercely intelligent, his students and teams respected and adored him.