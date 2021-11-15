GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, MT | Jim Denevan passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home near Glacier National Park, MT on October 27, 2021. He was born in Sioux Falls, SD to Lyle and Luray (Schievelbein) Denevan on December 4, 1950. After graduating from O'Gorman High School in 1970 he joined the Air Force where he served for four years, spending two years in the Philippines.

Jim spent many years in the trucking industry where he shared his father's passion for driving. He also spent many years in the millwork industry, both in Sioux Falls and the Black Hills area.

On October 28, 1978 Jim met the love of his life, Marianne Wilhelm. They were married on June 2, 1979 and remained in Sioux Falls to begin their family. In 1995 their love of the Black Hills drew Jim, Marianne and their two children to move across the state to Hill City.

Jim's proudest accomplishment was being a father to his two wonderful children and a “Papa” to his four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and preferred to spend time with his loved ones over anything else.

He will be dearly missed but we take comfort in knowing that he is holding his two angel grandchildren close. We will always cherish his love of westerns, airplanes, and teasing his grandchildren Pumpkin, Pickles, Peanut and Peaches.

He is survived by his wife Marianne; son Matt (Nicole) Denevan of Detroit Lakes, MN and daughter Jenni (Chris) Miller of Anchorage, AK; grandchildren Emma, Zoey and Hazel Miller, Emerson Denevan and step-grandchildren Trinity and Ryan Michlitsch; siblings Coni Wolf, Kari (Denny) Kannenberg, Tom (Deb) Denevan, and LuAnn Grossman; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.