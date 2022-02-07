RAPID CITY | Jim H. Kolkman was born on February 13, 1940, in Bowdle, South Dakota. He died February 4, 2022. He was the sixth of eight children born to Harry Kolkman and Mary (Goff) Kolkman. The son of a railroad man, Jim's roots spread throughout South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado. He was a topographical computer in Korea while he served in the US Army and then graduated from the University of Wyoming at Laramie with a Master's Degree in Art Education.

Along the way, Jim taught art at Boys' Town in Nebraska, was the first director of the Dacotah Prairie Museum in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and then director of the Wyandotte County Museum in Bonner Springs, Kansas. He earned his private and commercial pilot's licenses and he was a licensed master electrician. Jim's last position was project Manager at the medical clinic at Ellsworth AFB. Retirement gave him the time to once again focus on his love of painting.

In 1970, Jim married Glenda Gates and their marriage was blessed with a daughter and three sons. At the time of his death, Jim lived in Rapid City with his wife, Glenda, in a house built in 1906, which he used his talent and skill to renovate inside and out.

Jim is survived and will be dearly missed by Glenda, who is so grateful to have shared his life, and the children who were lucky enough to call him “Dad” - Eric (Dawn) Kolkman, Jaye Kolkman, Scot (Laycee) Kolkman, and Adam Kolkman; his grandchildren, Brynan and Ashtyn; Berkley; Milo, Will and Emily and great-granddaughter, Addie. He is also survived by his brothers, Bob (Pearl) Kolkman and Rick Kolkman and many nieces and nephews.

Jim excelled at whatever he did; worked harder than anyone else; put his family first in all things; and made those of us who loved him, better people for having known him.

At Jim's request, no public service will be held.