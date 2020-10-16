Jim Henrichsen

RAPID CITY | Jimmy passed away on Oct. 14, 2020 in Rapid City. He was born on Feb. 6, 1942 in New Underwood to Harry and Vivian (Johnson) Henrichsen.

He is survived by his wife, Linda K. Henrichsen of Rapid City and two pets, Zoe and Abby; son, Leith Little of Grand Junction, CO; granddaughter, Harley Najera of Craig, CO; two great-granddaughters, Mia and Aliyah; and daughter, Danielle Little of Estacada, OR. He is survived by siblings: sister, Jeani Withington of Hilo, Hawaii, and brothers, John Henrichsen (Sue Henrichsen) of Rapid City and Jerry Henrichsen (Vicki Henrichsen) of Hermosa; sister-in law, Anita Henrichsen; and 16 nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Harry and Vivian Henrichsen and his brother, Fay Henrichsen.

Jimmy lived in Rapid City and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1961. He met his wife in Denver and they married on March 15, 1986 in Rapid City.

An esteemed resident of Rapid City, he leaves behind his logging family and will be well missed in the Black Hills.