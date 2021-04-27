RAPID CITY | Jim Schmidt passed away at the Hospice House in Rapid City on April 23, 2021, following a heart attack on Easter Sunday.

Jim was born in Webster, SD, and graduated from Webster High School. He attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD.

After college, he taught school in Revillo, SD, where he met his tennis partner, best friend, and, most importantly, his wife, Brenda Behlings. After they were married, Jim left teaching and they moved to Fargo, ND. He worked as a “candy man” there working for the M & M Mars Company. It was then that he realized he didn't like being on the road and away from his family, so they packed up the station wagon and moved to Rapid City, where he became a stockbroker.

He served in the SD National Guard, and was on the Rapid City Council for a short time. He was active in coaching youth football and baseball.

Jim was always active with downhill skiing, tennis, biking, going to the gym and making time to sun himself in the backyard. It was all too obvious that he loved the feel of sunshine on his face and the wind through his hair.