Jimmy L. Henrichsen

RAPID CITY | Jimmy Lee Henrichsen, 78, passed away October 14, 2020 in Rapid City.
A Celebration of Life and Open House honoring Jimmy will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, at the Terry Peak Chalet Pavilion, 21150 Stewart Slope Circle, Lead, SD. This event space is large enough for social distancing, wheelchairs, and is walker accessible. There will be a log truck convoy in Jim's honor arriving at noon. Please bring your stories of Jim to share.
If you are unable to attend, there will be a Zoom link. Please email jimmyhenrichsen@gmail.com by May 20 to receive the link.
