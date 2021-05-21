Jimmy L. Henrichsen

A Celebration of Life and Open House honoring Jimmy will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Terry Peak Chalet Pavilion, 21150 Stewart Slope Circle, Lead, SD. This event space is large enough for social distancing, wheelchairs, and is walker accessible. There will be a log truck convoy in Jim's honor arriving at noon. Please bring your stories of Jim to share.