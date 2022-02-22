RAPID CITY – Jo Ann Strachan, 87, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Jo was born on December 10, 1934 to Joe and Myrtle Southworth in Newell, SD. She attended school in Newell and Lead, SD before graduating from Black Hills Beauty College as a beautician.

Jo married Donald Dale Strachan on June 18, 1952 at Ellsworth Air Force Base and they had three children: Cheryl, Don, and Robert.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; daughter, Cheryl; son, Robert; grandson, Joel Bailey; and two brothers: Eddie Southworth and Joseph Southworth.

Jo is survived by her son, Don (Carol) Strachan, Rapid City; sister, Maxine (Ki) Caserio, Lead; seven grandchildren and four nephews.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.

Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.