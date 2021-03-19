Joan C. Oertell

RAPID CITY | Joan Catherine Oertell, 84, passed away at WestHills Village Healthcare on March 2, 2021 after a long struggle from a stroke she had suffered in 2019.

Eric and the entire family would like to thank the entire Westhills staff for the love and care they gave Joan. Angels taking care of our angel. Joan was a good mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, and most importantly a good person.

Joan was born in Denver, CO, on May 18, 1936, the older of two children born to Elmer and Mary Anderson. Joan grew up in Denver and attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic High School. Joan and her childhood friend, Lucille (Gibbons) Hillen, volunteered together as Nurse's Aides while in High School at St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver – making beds, serving meals, and giving back rubs to patients.

Joan met Charles "Chuck" Oertell while working together at Century Metalcraft in Denver, and later married on April 16, 1955, raising four boys Duane, Dan, Phillip and Eric Oertell. She and her family lived in Denver, CO, Scottsbluff, NE, and Fort Morgan, CO, before moving to Rapid City in 1982.