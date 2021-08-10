Joan K. Stewart

RAPID CITY | Joan Kaye Stewart, 87, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Joan Was born in Mitchell to William and Kathryn (Morkin) Arch. She was married to Laverne Gordon Stewart in 1953.

Joan was survived by her sons, Kevin of Rapid City, and Kelly of North St. Paul, MN; daughter, Marci (Thomas) Bailey of Port Charlotte, FL; brother, Thomas Arch of Fort Pierce, FL; sister, Sandy (Larry) Vail of Ogden, UT; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, two infant sons, and her parents.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 16, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with Fr. Tony Grossenburg as celebrant. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. There will be a luncheon from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Rapid City Moose Lodge, 841 E. Saint Patrick St.

Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com