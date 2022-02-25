Joan Schaff Kettlewell, 69, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2022 in hospice. She was born March 17,1952 to Clair & Clara Janvrin in Bowman, ND. She spent her childhood on the family ranch southwest of Bowman.

Joan attended Saint Mary's High School in New England, ND and graduated in 1970 where she made many lifelong friends and memories. She married Darrel Schaff in 1972 and went on to have four children. Shortly after they married, they moved from Bowman, ND to Buffalo, SD where they raised their children and ran the Hann Hotel. As her children grew older, she pursued her passion and opened the Quilt Connection, Etc. in Buffalo. Her business did well so she moved her shop to Rapid City, SD. Darrel and Joan divorced and Joan later married Dick (George) Kettlewell. Dick and Joan enjoyed hosting family and friends at their place near Custer State National Park. Joan suffered a stroke in 2012 and endured many health challenges for the remainder of her life. Through it all, she remained positive and strong for those around her.

Joan was a dedicated mother and enjoyed nothing more than chasing after her four children around the state to show her support. You could hear her at any sporting event usually yelling “Pin Em” or “Go Hard.” Joan was well known in the community for her willingness to jump in and help anyone out. She was a founding member of the Prairie Points Quilt Guild and was instrumental in starting Buffalo's annual quilt show. She made everyone around her laugh and was known for her quirky sayings and caramel rolls.

Joan was preceded in death by her father, Clair Janvrin, and her younger sister Mary Janvrin.

Joan is survived by her loving husband, Dick Kettlewell; her former spouse, Darrel Schaff; their four children Michael Schaff (Christina), Christina Severin (Brian), Brian Schaff (Laurie), Stephanie Erickson (Graham); grandchildren Evan and Owen Erickson, Makayla and Samuel Schaff; mother Clara Braun; siblings Linda Crowe, Jerry Janvrin, Judy Thompson, Claudia Price, Roxie Niemi, Brad Janvrin, William Janvrin, Clair Janvrin (Junior), and Donald Janvrin; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church in Bowman, ND on July 15, 2022 at 10:00am.