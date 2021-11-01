 Skip to main content
JoAnn M. Schmitz

RAPID CITY | JoAnn M. Schmitz, 79, died Oct. 29, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

