RAPID CITY | JoAnn M. Schmitz, 79, died Oct. 29, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
RAPID CITY | JoAnn M. Schmitz, 79, died Oct. 29, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.