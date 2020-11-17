NEW UNDERWOOD | Joann Olien, 88, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society–New Underwood.

Joann Gale Johnston was born April 15, 1932 in Elm Springs, SD to Cecil and William “Bill” Johnston. She had seven brothers and sisters. After graduating from New Underwood High School, she married Harris R. “Bud” Olien in Miles City, Montana. They then moved to Rapid City.

Mom was a great caregiver and worked hard all her active life. She and Bud took two younger sisters into their home when they were first married. She also babysat the neighbor's two young boys while raising four children of their own.

She took in laundry and did various part time jobs in Rapid City to earn extra money for the family. She loved to bowl and play cards with family and friends. She helped dad own and operate the Pheasant Motel for a few years. They traveled all over the country attending bowling tournaments, horseshoe tournaments and they loved to stop in numerous Nevada towns for gambling.

She and the neighbor lady started catering meals for the Buckerettes (Ladies Riding Group) for almost 10 years. She also ran the kitchen at the Tilford Gulch Campground for the Bike Rally for about 10 years. Joann was instrumental in teaching her granddaughter Stacie how to run the kitchen and take over the job after she retired.