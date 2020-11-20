JoAnn R. Piebenga

JoAnn loved her family immensely, especially her beloved grandchildren. JoAnn loved visiting her grandchildren and made a point to do so often. She loved seeing Katie Doyen Thomas grow up and become an adult. JoAnn also loved seeing her grandson, Thomas (Lindstaedt), lead worship at church. She even got to see him give a sermon, which was so special to her. JoAnn also had a granddaughter named after her. She loved visiting her (JoAnn Wing) at college and cherished the times she got with her, especially when she was able to teach JoAnn her famous Chocolate Covered Cherry recipe. While JoAnn was in California she was fortunate to visit her Monterey grandchildren: Brady, Hudson, Finley and River Villarta.

JoAnn knew no stranger and talked to anyone around her, especially if they were wearing Iowa attire. She loved meeting people at the Boy's Club, where she volunteered every week. She was so proud of this volunteer position and loved supporting this organization. She also was a Grass Roots Member of Crazy Horse Memorial. JoAnn always said she hopes her grandchildren and great-grandchildren continue to see progress on this beautiful memorial. She was also a proud sponsor of St. Jude's, which she loved immensely.