MIDLAND - Joann Van Tassel, age 89, of Midland, South Dakota, died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Scotchman Living Center in Philip.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, at United Church in Philip.

Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.