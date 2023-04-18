BLACK HAWK - Joanne A. Mentele Christofferson was born on July 20, 1942, Mitchell, SD, and passed away on April 11, 2023. Joanne led a good, full life and will be missed by many. She was the youngest of five children and spent a lot of time hanging out with her big brother Tom. They had a special and close relationship and worked a paper route together for many years. She attended Notre Dame High School, married young, and had three children: Debi, Tim and Toni. She later divorced and lived in Mitchell with her children until she met Jerry Christofferson, the love of her life! They married on August 31, 1972, in Salmon, ID, and settled in Rapid City with Jerry adopting her three children. They led a good life raising their kids together in Rapid City. In the early 80s, they moved to Wyoming and then to Arizona for a few years. Missing the Black Hills and SD, they moved back to Rapid City the fall of 1989.

Joanne soon joined the Black Hawk Community Church and led all her family to the church, where they attended and served for many years. Joanne was a true servant and was involved in many church activities. She taught Sunday School, joined Ladies Aide, and served as the Fellowship Director. Her homemade chicken noodle soup at the Annual Soup and Sandwich Supper was a huge hit!

She was a fantastic cook and baker. She donated many meals and would share her baked goods with all her co-workers. And she loved to garden! She always had an incredible garden and loved processing all her delicious veggies. She would often give away her produce, and even sold some of it to a local gourmet restaurant!

Joanne was fun, she liked to laugh and make others laugh, and was very creative. She had a beautiful smile! She wrote catchy poems and made many crafts. She loved making jewelry, Christmas tree ornaments, and other crafts, but her specialty was her little wooden angels. She enjoyed doing puzzles, watching game shows and old westerns on TV. And, of course, watching the Twins play! She loved going to live games with Jerry!

Joanne is now spending her days in heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is with many loved ones before her and we are happy for her! We will miss her so much but we rejoice in the good life she led, the incredible memories with her family, and knowing that she is with Jesus. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Christofferson, her three children Debi (Doug) Besmer, Tim (Tina) Christofferson, and Toni (Kevin) Broom, stepson Dalyn (Angela) McCann, along with fifteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

