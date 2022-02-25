Joanne Marie Coyle

DEEPHAVEN, MN | Coyle, Joanne Marie 87, of Deephaven, MN died February 13, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born to John and Cecelia (Pint) Reuter in Mason City, Iowa, on Oct. 31, 1934, and grew up there with two brothers and four sisters. Joanne attended St. Joseph's Catholic school for 12 years. She was a star athlete, playing on the high school basketball team as an eighth grader. She also developed talents in art and drawing. Several years after graduation, she made the bold move of leaving home for Colorado Springs, and worked at a radio station. In those years, she began to love jazz music, with Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughn among her favorites. Most importantly, she met her future husband Vince Coyle, who worked at the station as a disk jockey and sports broadcaster. Joanne and Vince wed in 1961 in Colorado Springs. They were married for 52 years, with major chapters in Ames, IA; Dubuque, IA; and the Black Hills of SD. They spent most of the 1960s in Ames, where their three children were born. Vince's work in radio and as sports editor of the local newspaper revolved around Iowa State athletics. Joanne's spirit of sacrifice and organizational skills were the keys to making the Coyle family life work. In 1970, they moved to Dubuque and remained there for nearly twenty years. Vince was the public relations director at Loras College, where all three children also would enjoy academic and athletic success. The family was fully engaged in the community, including Holy Ghost Catholic Church and School. Joanne in her gracious, serene way maintained a beautiful home, supported Vince and the children in all their activities and worked part time in the insurance industry. The next major chapter in Joanne's life began in 1990 when she and Vince moved to Deadwood, South Dakota, where members of Vince's family had been prominent pioneers. Their work there included leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Publishers and Editors of the Lawrence County Centennial newspaper. In 2013, the couple moved to the Twin Cities to be near their daughters. Vince died from complications of Alzheimer's Disease the next year. Joanne maintained her gentle and cheerful nature until her final day. Her family would like to thank the staff of Deephaven Woods for care and devotion to Joanne during the last five years. She is survived by daughter Cathy of Minnetonka, MN; son John (Genny) of Alexandria, VA; and daughter Mary Beth Lower of Maple Grove, MN. Joanne also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Jack Coyle, Margaret (Zack) Ayers, Michael (Marissa) Coyle, Elizabeth Coyle, Joseph Coyle, Hailley Lower, and twins Hayden and Hannah Lower. Her first great grandchild, a girl, is due to arrive in March. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Chris Lower and all her siblings except her sister Marlene Reuter of Phoenix, AZ. Condolences may be directed to the family at 5000 West End Lane, Minnetonka, MN 55345. A funeral mass will be held at a later date.