RAPID CITY | Joanne Marion Wagner, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 17, 2021. She was born December 28, 1948, to Dr. Paul A. and Marion (Schneider) Wagner in Racine, WI. She graduated from Saint Catherine's High School in Racine, WI, and the University of Wisconsin.

Joanne's pioneering spirit led her to create businesses in Anchorage, AK, and then Rapid City, SD. As founder of Black Hills Receptions & Rentals, she created memorable wedding events at her outdoor facility set amidst the beauty of the national forest and staged receptions throughout the Black Hills and eastern Wyoming for over 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, LaVerne (Paul) Andersen of San Antonio, TX, and Marilyn (Don) Peyton of Garden Grove, CA, and a brother, Wayne (Joan) Wagner of Minneapolis, MN. She is survived by two brothers, Dr. Paul (Jane) Wagner of Burlington, WI, and John (Peggy) Wagner of Mt. Pleasant, WI, along with many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.

A memorial service will be held at Black Hills Receptions & Rentals located at 10400 W. Hwy. 44, Rapid City, at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, with a Celebration of Life to follow from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.