RAPID CITY - Jodee Kaye Stinson Back, 63, Rapid City, SD, passed away on January 7, 2023. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home on Friday, January 13, 2023. Interment will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park. Reception will follow interment at the Masonic Building, 618 Kansas City St. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.