RAPID CITY - Joe Allen Carr, age 84, died of natural causes on November 6, 2022 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City. He was born on June 25, 1938 in Lead, SD.

Joe married his first wife, Katherine Cartner, in 1961. The couple had two daughters together: Machelle Louise Carr and Mary Lynn Carr.

In 1973, Joe remarried to Sharon Clark, and adopted her son, John Clark, as his own. Joe leaves behind seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Joe owned and operated a car dealership, and subsequently, an insurance agency.

He was involved with the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, Jaycees, and the fraternal organization of Elks (Lodge No. 508). Joe also served as a board member at the Tomahawk Lake Country Club, where he loved to golf.

Prior to his death, Joe resided in Rapid City with his dear friend Janet Brown.

Arrangements were handled by Black Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A private service is planned for the spring, with announcements to follow.