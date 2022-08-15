RAPID CITY - Joe Marcello Saenz, 83, Rapid City, SD went home to Heavenly home on August 11, 2022. He passed away very peaceful.

Joe was born July 1, 1939 in Rapid City, SD to Marcello and Dora (Briones) Saenz. He grew up in Rapid City, SD. After high school, Joe joined the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960. Joe was a radarman on the carrier Wasp. His home port was Boston, MA. He was an Auto body painter for 35 years and worked at various Bodyshop's.

Joe married Marilyn Kay Miller on July 1, 1974 at the Chapel in The Hills, Rapid City, SD.

He loved camping, fishing and working in his yard. Joe was an avid fan of motorsport races.

Joe belonged to Paha Sapa Archery Club and was a Life member of the VFW and Foresters.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Troy (Sabrina) Saenz, Kansas City, KS, grandson, Daniel Joseph Davis, Rapid City, SD, step-daughter, Mayra Crawford, Kansas City, KS; daughter, Michelle (Donald) Ridnour, Wellington, CO, grandson, Jesse Dale (Sarah) Ridnour, Ft. Collins, CO; brother, Rueben (Joyce) Saenz, Rapid City, SD; sister, Marcie (JD) Prickett, Eaton, CO; special niece, Rebecca (Doug) Kenoyer; great niece and nephews, Jensen, Samuel and Dawson, Box Elder, SD; special nephew, Paul (Shannon) Jensen, great-nephew and niece, Memphis and Phoenix, Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcello and Doris Saenz; brothers, Abel and Robert; and sister, Betty Saenz.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to VFW Post 1273, Rapid City, SD.

Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will be Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 10:30am at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.

Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

