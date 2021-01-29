RAPID CITY | Joe Rovere has left Rapid City and is not expected to return.

Joe was born in Lusk, WY, on July 7, 1929. As a young man he was very active in 4-H, and he was the proud recipient of the 1946 National 4-H Leadership Award. His years on the debate team at Sturgis High School prepared him for a long career in the public arena. After graduating from SDSU and Black Hills State University, Joe served 11 years as an extension agent in Meade and Ziebach counties. He was employed by Black Hills Power/Corporation/Energy for 32 years, retiring as Vice President of Public Affairs/District Administration. During those 32 years, he gave 3,265 public talks.

Joe gave generously of his time and talent to many organizations, among them the Journey Museum, Cornerstone Mission, Chamber of Commerce, United Way, School of Mines, Black Hills State University, Rapid City Regional Hospital (Monument Health), Salvation Army, Behavior Management, Youth and Family Services, Western Resources for the Disabled, Central States Fair, the Livestock Industry 4-H Trust Fund, and many others. Responding to the range of his public service, the Rapid City Journal once called him “the ubiquitous Joe Rovere.”