SPEARFISH, SD - Robert Joseph (Joe) Wood was born to Dr. Robert M. and Edna Marie Wood on August 7, 1949 in Chicago, IL. He died unexpectedly at his home in Spearfish, SD on March 2, 2023.
Joe attended the South Dakota School of Mines and received his bachelor's degree in geology from the University of Nebraska. He served eight years in the US Army in Germany and another 20+ years in the Army Reserve. He was happiest being out in the Black Hills, especially in Galena. He loved the wildlife, large and small, who came through his land, and he made sure they always had plenty to eat.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents. Left to mourn his passing are his sisters Claire, Anne, and Nancy, his nephew Hans, and his niece Elsa and her husband Sveinung.
A graveside service is planned for summer 2023.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com