EDEN PRAIRIE, MN | Joel Thomas Pientok, 59, passed away on November 3, 2021 in Eden Prairie, MN. Born in Grand Forks, ND, he was the son of Roman and Peggy Pientok. He attended Central High School. In his lifetime, Joel received the high honor of becoming an Eagle Scout, and also received the Ad Altare Dei (To the Altar of God) award. He enjoyed cooking and searching for antique 1st edition books. He is survived by his mother, Peggy, and his siblings, Jeff Pientok, Tim Pientok, and Paula Tillett. He was predeceased by his father, Roman. A Memorial Service will be held on November 19th at 1:00 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD.