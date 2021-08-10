Joellyn Rasmussen

RAPID CITY | Joellyn Kay Rasmussen, formerly of Chadron, Neb., age 82, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 8, following a heart attack.

Jo was born in Alliance, Neb., Sept. 30, 1938 to William and Mildred Gardner. The family moved to North Platte, Neb., where she graduated from North Platte High School. She attended Kearney State College, where she enjoyed being a part of the musical theater productions, showcasing her beautiful singing voice. At Kearney State, she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Rasmussen. Jo and Ras, as she called him, were married August 31, 1958. They loved and cared for one another through nearly 63 years of marriage.

While Bob attended medical school in Omaha NE, they welcomed a son, James Dale. In 1963 they moved to Chadron, where Bob began his medical practice as a family physician.

Following the loss of a newborn son, William, they were blessed with two daughters, Ann Marie and Carrie Jo. Jo was a devoted mother and filled the home with delicious meals, holiday celebrations and family traditions.

As their family grew and Jo became a grandmother and found much happiness in her role as “Grammy Jo.” She relished being with her grandchildren and attending their events.