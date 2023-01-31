SIOUX FALLS - John Bailey Jones was born on March 30, 1927, and passed away on January 30, 2022, at the Inn on Westport in Sioux Falls.

John grew up in Presho, SD, graduated from college and law school at the University of South Dakota and served as an Attorney for many years in Presho. He later was appointed and then elected as a South Dakota Circuit Court Judge until 1981, when he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to be a U.S. District Court Judge.

During college, John met Rosemary Wermers, they married in 1950 and together they raised six children: John (Shirlene), Bill (Ruth), Mary Lou (Don) Schuh, Dave (Gerry), Judy (Brian) Bauman, and Robert. Rosemary passed away after they had 54 loving years together.

John has been described as an intelligent, humble, patient, quiet, gentle man who treated everyone fairly and courteously.

He will be greatly missed by his special friend, Pauline Buckstead, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother Ken Jones, and many relatives and friends.

There will be a visitation at Heritage Funeral Home on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 1:30-3:00 p.m. with family present. The funeral service will be at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Presho Cemetery later that day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sioux Rise Lions Club, Feeding South Dakota, the Presho Cemetery Fund or a charity of your choice.

Full obituary will be available at heritagesfsd.com.