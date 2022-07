PHILIP - John "Buddy" Coyle, age 92, of Philip, South Dakota, died on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Scotchman Living Center in Philip.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a Christian Funeral Vigil at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Christian Funeral Committal with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.