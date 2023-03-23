BILLINGS, MT - John Calvin Perovich passed away on Dec 6, 2022 at a nursing home in Billings, MT. He was three weeks shy from his 88th Birthday. He was born to Alex and Pearl Perovich on Jan. 2, 1935 in Wasta, SD. He had two brothers: Daniel and Mitchell "Mickey", and six sisters: Ellen, Martha, Bette, Pauline, Sandy, and Laura Jean, and two half-brothers: Philip and Elmer.

Two years after graduating high school, John enlisted in the United States Navy. He was assigned to the SS Tanner, which he stayed on for 2 1/2 yrs., surveying the Mediterranean ports. He said this experience is where he developed his love for traveling.

In 1966, John joined the Peace Corps, where he completed two years of service, teaching in the Village of Foumen, Iran, and learning the Farsi language. After returning to the states, he quickly signed up to teach overseas. For 10 years, John worked in Tehran, Iran, then he worked another 20 years in Saudi Arabia.

Education was extremely important to John. He got his Bachelor's Degree in English Literature from the University of SD, his Masters in Teaching English as a Second or Foreign Language at the University of Ilinois. He was also a Fullbright Scholar at Istanbul Technical University in Istanbul, Turkey.

After returning to the states, he lived in Sapulpa, OK, then moved on to Billings, MT. He became bored and wanted to return to work. He worked at the Yellowstone Art Museum, then went back to teaching English at the University of Montana.

He finally retired when he was 81 yrs old. He enjoyed living at Aspen Grove and made friends with the residents and personnel. They were a great support to him and to myself.

John is survived by his sister, Pauline of Billings, MT; and by numerous nephews and nieces. Pauline was by his side when he needed her the most. For that, we are thankful.

Written by his niece, Pamela Fike.