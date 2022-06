DEADWOOD - John Charles Rodaick, 68, died June 19, 2022, in Deadwood, SD.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel at 1235 Junction Avenue in Sturgis, SD, with a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Interment to follow at the Rodiack Family Cemetery located on Whitewood Creek Road. Immediately afterwards friends are invited to stay and celebrate John's life at camp.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.