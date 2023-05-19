RAPID CITY - John Clarence Ward, 80, died December 9, 2022. He was born September 7, 1942, in Pierre, SD, to Arthur and Mary (Gaughan) Ward.

John married Sue Davis in 1963, in Pierre. To this union, three daughters were born, Paula, Annette and Stefanie. John married Doris Ann Miller on June 4, 1994.

He worked at Snappy Delivery-Mayflower, Reel Industrial, Whistler Bearing, Rocky Mountain Bearing and Johnson Machine. In 1990, Larry Olawsky hired Jack to start G&H Distributing in Rapid City and later became a part owner. He retired in December 2014.

Survivors include his wife, Doris, Rapid City; daughters: Paula (Tim) Shull and her sons: RJ Bailie, Denver and Patrik Bailie, Rapid City; Annette (Bruce) Rall, Black Hawk; Stefanie Ward; granddaughter, Crysta Ward; grandson, Devin Cooper; and great-granddaughter, Mollie Ward; stepson, Michael Miller and his wife Alla (Lobachova) children: Michael and Nicole Miller, Owasso, OK; stepson, David Miller and his wife Janet (Anderson) and their children: Lauren (Jedeo) Manirikumwenatwe and great-grandaughter, Adaline, Wellington, CO; Stacy (Andrew) Friedrich, Seattle, WA; and Christopher Wilcox, Denver, CO; brothers: Wayne, Jerry, Don and Mike Ward; sisters: Kay (Jack) Mikkelson, Shirley (Bob) Hensel, Audrey Ward, Betty (Walt) Ormesher, Marsha Ward and Alexa (Don) Finn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Peggy Ward and brother, Paul Ward.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on May 27, 2023 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, with a gathering immediately following at Robbinsdale Lounge in Rapid City. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.