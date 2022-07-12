RAPID CITY - John D. Kuchenbecker, age 97, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his home outside of Rapid City.

John Dewey Kuchenbecker was born February 1, 1925, to John and Clara (McBride) Kuchenbecker in Madison, South Dakota. John was the youngest of six siblings. In 1932, John moved north of Philip with his folks and attended school in the Philip School District.

In 1939, John moved to Baudette, MN and worked on a dairy farm with his sister Dorothy and brother-in-law Dwight Smith. In 1942 at age 17, John joined the Navy and served in World War II until being discharged on February 17, 1946. During the war he received 6 battle stars in the Asiatic Pacific Theater and 2 stars in the Philippine Liberation.

Upon his discharge in Chicago, he drove back to Philip and married Gladys Mae Hanrahan from Milesville, South Dakota on March 2, 1946 in Rapid City. Together they had four boys: LeRoy (1948), Keith (1948), Mike (1953) and Kevin (1966).

Upon their marriage they set up to ranching for 26 years in western South Dakota. In 1968 they sold the ranch in Haakon County and moved to Philip where he started working for the State of South Dakota as a State Meat Inspector and West River Compliance officer until his retirement in 1988. John and Gladys began to winter in Mission, Texas and spend their summers between Philip, Rapid City and West Whitlock.

Throughout his 10 decades, he made a lifetime friends wherever they were. They spent 27 years enjoying south Texas during the extreme South Dakota winters. He was instrumental in the creation of a new woodworking and wood carving facility at Alladin Villas. The summers were busy with family gatherings, and fishing on the Missouri River at West Whitlock where they enjoyed multi-generations of friends. John enjoyed happy hours and was a hell of a fisherman, card player and a talented woodcarver leaving his artwork with all of his offspring.

In 2009 he enjoyed the honor and privilege to take a trip to Washington DC as a part of the Honor Flight and was present at the South Dakota dedication of the WWII Memorial in Pierre. He was active in membership of the VFW, American Legion, and Knights of Columbus.

His survivors include the love of his life and partner for 76 years, Gladys, three sons Keith (Linda), Mike (Holly) and Kevin (Shana), 11 grandchildren Angi Frederick, Jami Kuchenbecker, Brad (Carrie) Kuchenbecker, Polly (Todd) Unterbrunner, Jana (Chris) Kenzy, Garret Kuchenbecker, Lisa Kuchenbecker, Carmen (Isaac) Almanza, Nici Kuchenbecker, Seth (Mackenzie) Kuchenbecker and Cole Kuchenbecker; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by their son and daughter-in-law, LeRoy and Gloria Kuchenbecker, his parents, four sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 15, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Interment with military honors will be held at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.