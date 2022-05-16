John Duff Erickson, born in Crawford, NE, on April 1, 1933, Duff as he was known, was the oldest son of Harold Edward Erickson and Ruth (Duff) Erickson. He was named after his two grandfathers, John Duff and John Erickson.

Duff enjoyed outdoor life and exploration, skiing the famous Utah powder, golfing, fishing, and hunting. Throughout his life, he also enjoyed traveling to many locations around the world for both business and recreation. The Erickson family moved several times during Duff's early years. When he was two years old, the family first moved to Deadwood, SD where they lived until he was thirteen. His family then spent two years in Omaha, NE before returning to South Dakota and settling in Sioux Falls. Duff graduated from Washington High School where he participated in football and other sports.

In 1950 Duff began his undergraduate studies at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology earning a BS in Mining Engineering in 1955. On December 28, 1955, Duff married Janet Eileen Lind of Crosby, MN, whom he had met while a student at SDSM&T. They had two children, Gregory and Sheryl. Our loving Jan passed away in 1992 after 36 years of marriage.

After graduating from SDSM&T, Duff accepted a job at the Kennecott Copper Mine in Salt Lake City, Utah. During 15 years at Kennecott, he held various positions including Mine Planning Engineer and Truck Operations Superintendent. Then in 1965 Duff was sponsored by Kennecott to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan Master's Program in Industrial Management.

In 1970, Bougainville Copper/Rio Tinto recruited Duff to become Mine Manager at a new copper mine project in Papua, New Guinea. Jan and the children made the journey with him to establish a new home among tropical flowers and exotic landscapes. Eventually, Duff's skill and success led to being promoted to General Manager of Production. He loved spending family time boating to pristine island beaches off Bougainville Island, waterskiing, snorkeling, and deep-sea fishing. Duff was invited back as the Head of the Mining Engineering Department for the SDSM&T in 1978, so after eight years in Papua, New Guinea, Duff brought his family to the Black Hills. From then on, he devoted his spare time to golfing at Arrowhead Country Club, and skiing Terry Peak.

Duff served as the SDSM&T Alumni Director for 14 years, and in recognition of his outstanding leadership, he was awarded the Guy March Medal for service to SDSM&T. Upon his retirement in 1998, he was named Professor Emeritus of Mining Engineering. In 1994 Duff and Bettie (Jahn) Hankins, originally of Falls City, NE married at the Chapel in the Hills, Stave Kirke Church in Rapid City, SD. The two loved to travel, explore the back roads, hike the flume trail and search for rocks and minerals to add to their collection.

Throughout his years in Rapid City, Duff worked in several capacities to benefit the community, the mining profession, and SDSM&T. He was a founding member of the National Mining Museum and Hall of Fame in Leadville, CO, where he served as both Board Member and Governor over a span of 30 years. In 2017 he received the Distinguished Miner Award as a member of the South Dakota Mining Association. He is recognized by the Society of Mining Engineers as a Legion of Honor member for his fifty plus years of membership. Duff passionately supported the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology as a member of the Foundation Board of Trustees and a member and advisor of the Triangle Fraternity. He never missed an opportunity to promote mining and particularly loved teaching and mentoring young mining students. Hard Rockers everywhere counted him among their most dedicated fans.

Duff belonged to civic organizations including the Rapid City Elks Lodge 1187 and the Friends of the Devereaux Library. He also served in the Utah National Guard for 10 years. Wherever he went, and whatever he undertook, Duff left things better than he had found them. In 2010, Duff moved to Westhills Village with his wife Bettie. He took advantage of the woodshop where he constructed birdhouses out of old, quirky materials recovered from all over the Black Hills. An avid life-long skier, he celebrated his 80th birthday by skiing Terry Peak. Duff loved life and was most loved.

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend, John Duff Erickson, 89, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at Westhills Village Health Care Facility in Rapid City, South Dakota. John Duff Erickson is survived by his wife Bettie; his children: Gregory Erickson (Janette) and Sheryl Dunne (Matt); grandchildren: Stephanie Halford (Taylor), Martin Erickson, Lauren Musick, and Alexander Musick; great-grandchildren: Penelope Halford, Parker Duff Halford; stepchildren: Marcia Ramsey (Brian), Dan Hankins (Diana), Charles Hankins (Connie), Georgia Tschen (Peter), James Hankins (Jeanine); and numerous step-grandchildren and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife Janet Eileen Lind; his parents Harold Edward Erickson and Ruth Isabella Duff; and his brother Harold David Erickson.

Memorial gifts can be made using the following link, supporting the John Duff and Janet Lind Erickson Memorial Scholarship at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. https://cara.sdsmt.edu/memorials/john-duff-erickson. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. His online tribute page is available at www.osheimschmidt.com.