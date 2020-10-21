RAPID CITY | John Ellison, 83, died Oct. 18, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with a Vigil service at 5:30 p.m.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the church.

A private family inurnment service at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis will be held at a later date.

Masks will be required for both services, thank you.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home