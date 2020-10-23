RAPID CITY | John Ellison, 83, passed away on Oct. 18, 2020 peacefully at West Hills Village in Rapid City. John was born on Dec. 12, 1936 in Iowa Falls, IA to Leo and Luella Ellison. He married Annette Ellison on May 14, 1960. They celebrated their 58th anniversary before her death in 2018. They raised three children and lost a son at childbirth.

After serving in the United States Air Force, John started working for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad as a clerk and retired 40 years later as the "Train Master" of their Western Division. He was heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus (4th Degree) and was a member of the Rapid City Elks Lodge.

He loved to garden! Spent all of his summers out back. He also liked to golf, fish, and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan.

John loved his family especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. Every time he was around them he lit up! He enjoyed watching them play sports, their concerts, and anything they were involved in.

John was a gentle soul with a kind heart and will be missed. Remember the good times you had with him!