John Fredrick Hirschi passed away suddenly at the age of 75, on November 19, 2022, at his warm winter home in Arizona.

He was born in Minneapolis, MN, to Charles and Lillian Hirschi.

He served proudly as a Marine during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed a variety of careers over his lifetime.

John celebrated 50 years of marriage to Ginny (Virginia Lien) in June, 2022, with a wonderful surprise gathering of friends and family from near and far!

They lived in many places including MN, ND, OK, TX and finally settling in Rapid City, SD in 2000.

John loved to golf, hunt and fish, play cards and games with friends, plus an occasional trip to the casino!

John is survived by his wife, Ginny; mother, Lillian (age 100+); sister, Patricia (Ron) Nelson; brother, Michael (Debbie) Hirschi; sisters-in-law: Barb (Lyndy) Nordaune and Mary Ann (Mark) McBurney. Also includes nieces, nephews and the great family of friends made along the way.

A Celebration of Life, along with burial at Black Hills National Cemetery will be held in the spring of 2023.

John will be missed. God bless his memory. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.