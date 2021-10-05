SPEARFISH | John Gordon Haivala, 74, passed away Oct. 2, 2021.

John was born in Spearfish on Dec. 4, 1946. He was raised in Buffalo, SD, where he graduated high school in 1964 and then from Black Hills State College.

John and Judy married August 14, 1966 in Buffalo.

John started out as teacher, then a real estate agent, and lastly embraced a career with State Farm Insurance, retiring in 2012.

John and Judy made Spearfish their home. For a while John could be found spending weekends as a fast-talking auctioneer, missing many putts at the golf course, or at the poker table in Deadwood.

John made friends everywhere he went. He had his regular coffee group, the “4 O'clock Monday Boys at the Shop”, his beloved Lions Club, and then the harmless poker players, where you knew he always played a Queen-Three off suit.

He always had a joke to tell you, or lend a hand if you needed one. He will be remembered as a good man and a better friend.