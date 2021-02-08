John H. Essink

DEADWOOD | John H. “Big John” Essink, 79, was born in Artesian, SD, on Jan. 14, 1942, to John and Fern Essink. He passed away in his home with his loving wife by his side on February 7, 2021, following a long battle with cancer.

He graduated from Artesian High School in 1960. After graduation John went to Fort Riley Kansas for basic training in the Army. He served proudly in Korea for 16 months. He is a lifelong member of the Moose Lodge and VFW.

John married Pat Webster (Moore) in Letcher, SD, on August 12, 1960. To that marriage they had three children, Dan, Jeff and Lisa. In 1965, they moved to Deadwood, where he worked at Homestake Mining Company until 1972. He then opened John's Welding and Repair in 1973 until his retirement.

On Dec. 24, 1978, John married Penny Olson. They had a wonderful life together enjoying many things and making great memories.

John loved hunting, fishing, and camping, dancing, traveling and 4-wheeling. He never passed up the opportunity to go 4-wheeling with his family and friends. Most of all John enjoyed visiting with everyone he met.